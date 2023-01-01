50 Qatari rials to Turkish liras

Convert QAR to TRY at the real exchange rate

50 qar
405.34 try

1.00000 QAR = 8.10688 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Qatari rials to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Turkish Lira
1 QAR8.10688 TRY
5 QAR40.53440 TRY
10 QAR81.06880 TRY
20 QAR162.13760 TRY
50 QAR405.34400 TRY
100 QAR810.68800 TRY
250 QAR2026.72000 TRY
500 QAR4053.44000 TRY
1000 QAR8106.88000 TRY
2000 QAR16213.76000 TRY
5000 QAR40534.40000 TRY
10000 QAR81068.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Qatari Rial
1 TRY0.12335 QAR
5 TRY0.61676 QAR
10 TRY1.23352 QAR
20 TRY2.46704 QAR
50 TRY6.16760 QAR
100 TRY12.33520 QAR
250 TRY30.83800 QAR
500 TRY61.67600 QAR
1000 TRY123.35200 QAR
2000 TRY246.70400 QAR
5000 TRY616.76000 QAR
10000 TRY1233.52000 QAR