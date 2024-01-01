Qatari rials to Brazilian reais today

Convert QAR to BRL

QR1.000 QAR = R$1.567 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
QAR to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 QAR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.56741.5775
Low1.48841.4824
Average1.52331.5261
Change4.83%1.04%
1 QAR to BRL stats

The performance of QAR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5674 and a 30 day low of 1.4884. This means the 30 day average was 1.5233. The change for QAR to BRL was 4.83.

The performance of QAR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5775 and a 90 day low of 1.4824. This means the 90 day average was 1.5261. The change for QAR to BRL was 1.04.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brazilian Real
1 QAR1.56735 BRL
5 QAR7.83675 BRL
10 QAR15.67350 BRL
20 QAR31.34700 BRL
50 QAR78.36750 BRL
100 QAR156.73500 BRL
250 QAR391.83750 BRL
500 QAR783.67500 BRL
1000 QAR1,567.35000 BRL
2000 QAR3,134.70000 BRL
5000 QAR7,836.75000 BRL
10000 QAR15,673.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Qatari Rial
1 BRL0.63802 QAR
5 BRL3.19010 QAR
10 BRL6.38019 QAR
20 BRL12.76038 QAR
50 BRL31.90095 QAR
100 BRL63.80190 QAR
250 BRL159.50475 QAR
500 BRL319.00950 QAR
1000 BRL638.01900 QAR
2000 BRL1,276.03800 QAR
5000 BRL3,190.09500 QAR
10000 BRL6,380.19000 QAR