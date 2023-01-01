1 Qatari rial to Brazilian reais

Convert QAR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 qar
1.33 brl

1.00000 QAR = 1.33384 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Brazilian Real
1 QAR1.33384 BRL
5 QAR6.66920 BRL
10 QAR13.33840 BRL
20 QAR26.67680 BRL
50 QAR66.69200 BRL
100 QAR133.38400 BRL
250 QAR333.46000 BRL
500 QAR666.92000 BRL
1000 QAR1333.84000 BRL
2000 QAR2667.68000 BRL
5000 QAR6669.20000 BRL
10000 QAR13338.40000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Qatari Rial
1 BRL0.74971 QAR
5 BRL3.74857 QAR
10 BRL7.49714 QAR
20 BRL14.99428 QAR
50 BRL37.48570 QAR
100 BRL74.97140 QAR
250 BRL187.42850 QAR
500 BRL374.85700 QAR
1000 BRL749.71400 QAR
2000 BRL1499.42800 QAR
5000 BRL3748.57000 QAR
10000 BRL7497.14000 QAR