Qatari rials to Surinamese dollars today

Convert QAR to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
8,502.69 srd

QR1.000 QAR = $8.503 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5541.366279.120.7880.9351,529.671.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3080.018
1 CAD0.73261.1691204.3410.5770.6841,119.861.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.480.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 QAR8.50269 SRD
5 QAR42.51345 SRD
10 QAR85.02690 SRD
20 QAR170.05380 SRD
50 QAR425.13450 SRD
100 QAR850.26900 SRD
250 QAR2,125.67250 SRD
500 QAR4,251.34500 SRD
1000 QAR8,502.69000 SRD
2000 QAR17,005.38000 SRD
5000 QAR42,513.45000 SRD
10000 QAR85,026.90000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SRD0.11761 QAR
5 SRD0.58805 QAR
10 SRD1.17610 QAR
20 SRD2.35220 QAR
50 SRD5.88050 QAR
100 SRD11.76100 QAR
250 SRD29.40250 QAR
500 SRD58.80500 QAR
1000 SRD117.61000 QAR
2000 SRD235.22000 QAR
5000 SRD588.05000 QAR
10000 SRD1,176.10000 QAR