50 Qatari rials to Surinamese dollars

Convert QAR to SRD at the real exchange rate

50 qar
506.98 srd

1.00000 QAR = 10.13970 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 QAR10.13970 SRD
5 QAR50.69850 SRD
10 QAR101.39700 SRD
20 QAR202.79400 SRD
50 QAR506.98500 SRD
100 QAR1013.97000 SRD
250 QAR2534.92500 SRD
500 QAR5069.85000 SRD
1000 QAR10139.70000 SRD
2000 QAR20279.40000 SRD
5000 QAR50698.50000 SRD
10000 QAR101397.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SRD0.09862 QAR
5 SRD0.49311 QAR
10 SRD0.98622 QAR
20 SRD1.97245 QAR
50 SRD4.93112 QAR
100 SRD9.86223 QAR
250 SRD24.65557 QAR
500 SRD49.31115 QAR
1000 SRD98.62230 QAR
2000 SRD197.24460 QAR
5000 SRD493.11150 QAR
10000 SRD986.22300 QAR