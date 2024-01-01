Qatari rials to Albanian leks today

Convert QAR to ALL at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Lek25.05 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:05
QAR to ALL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ALL
1 QAR to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.046525.4600
Low24.265124.2651
Average24.695224.7838
Change2.93%-1.15%
1 QAR to ALL stats

The performance of QAR to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.0465 and a 30 day low of 24.2651. This means the 30 day average was 24.6952. The change for QAR to ALL was 2.93.

The performance of QAR to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.4600 and a 90 day low of 24.2651. This means the 90 day average was 24.7838. The change for QAR to ALL was -1.15.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0741.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0560.5570.671,237.21.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Albanian Lek
1 QAR25.04650 ALL
5 QAR125.23250 ALL
10 QAR250.46500 ALL
20 QAR500.93000 ALL
50 QAR1,252.32500 ALL
100 QAR2,504.65000 ALL
250 QAR6,261.62500 ALL
500 QAR12,523.25000 ALL
1000 QAR25,046.50000 ALL
2000 QAR50,093.00000 ALL
5000 QAR125,232.50000 ALL
10000 QAR250,465.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Qatari Rial
1 ALL0.03993 QAR
5 ALL0.19963 QAR
10 ALL0.39926 QAR
20 ALL0.79852 QAR
50 ALL1.99629 QAR
100 ALL3.99258 QAR
250 ALL9.98145 QAR
500 ALL19.96290 QAR
1000 ALL39.92580 QAR
2000 ALL79.85160 QAR
5000 ALL199.62900 QAR
10000 ALL399.25800 QAR