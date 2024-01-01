Qatari rials to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert QAR to BOB at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Bs1.895 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 QAR to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.89961.9017
Low1.88971.8897
Average1.89681.8958
Change-0.22%0.29%
View full history

1 QAR to BOB stats

The performance of QAR to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8996 and a 30 day low of 1.8897. This means the 30 day average was 1.8968. The change for QAR to BOB was -0.22.

The performance of QAR to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9017 and a 90 day low of 1.8897. This means the 90 day average was 1.8958. The change for QAR to BOB was 0.29.

Track market ratesView QAR to BOB chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0721.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8141201.0560.5570.671,237.21.088
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 QAR1.89533 BOB
5 QAR9.47665 BOB
10 QAR18.95330 BOB
20 QAR37.90660 BOB
50 QAR94.76650 BOB
100 QAR189.53300 BOB
250 QAR473.83250 BOB
500 QAR947.66500 BOB
1000 QAR1,895.33000 BOB
2000 QAR3,790.66000 BOB
5000 QAR9,476.65000 BOB
10000 QAR18,953.30000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Qatari Rial
1 BOB0.52761 QAR
5 BOB2.63806 QAR
10 BOB5.27612 QAR
20 BOB10.55224 QAR
50 BOB26.38060 QAR
100 BOB52.76120 QAR
250 BOB131.90300 QAR
500 BOB263.80600 QAR
1000 BOB527.61200 QAR
2000 BOB1,055.22400 QAR
5000 BOB2,638.06000 QAR
10000 BOB5,276.12000 QAR