1 thousand Qatari rials to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert QAR to BOB at the real exchange rate

1000 qar
1897.54 bob

1.00000 QAR = 1.89754 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bolivian Boliviano
1 QAR1.89754 BOB
5 QAR9.48770 BOB
10 QAR18.97540 BOB
20 QAR37.95080 BOB
50 QAR94.87700 BOB
100 QAR189.75400 BOB
250 QAR474.38500 BOB
500 QAR948.77000 BOB
1000 QAR1897.54000 BOB
2000 QAR3795.08000 BOB
5000 QAR9487.70000 BOB
10000 QAR18975.40000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Qatari Rial
1 BOB0.52700 QAR
5 BOB2.63499 QAR
10 BOB5.26997 QAR
20 BOB10.53994 QAR
50 BOB26.34985 QAR
100 BOB52.69970 QAR
250 BOB131.74925 QAR
500 BOB263.49850 QAR
1000 BOB526.99700 QAR
2000 BOB1053.99400 QAR
5000 BOB2634.98500 QAR
10000 BOB5269.97000 QAR