Qatari rials to Vanuatu vatus today

Convert QAR to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
33,010 vuv

QR1.000 QAR = VT33.01 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5541.366279.120.7880.9351,529.031.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.30.018
1 CAD0.73261.1641204.3260.5770.6841,119.311.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4780.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Vanuatu Vatu
1 QAR33.01010 VUV
5 QAR165.05050 VUV
10 QAR330.10100 VUV
20 QAR660.20200 VUV
50 QAR1,650.50500 VUV
100 QAR3,301.01000 VUV
250 QAR8,252.52500 VUV
500 QAR16,505.05000 VUV
1000 QAR33,010.10000 VUV
2000 QAR66,020.20000 VUV
5000 QAR165,050.50000 VUV
10000 QAR330,101.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Qatari Rial
1 VUV0.03029 QAR
5 VUV0.15147 QAR
10 VUV0.30294 QAR
20 VUV0.60587 QAR
50 VUV1.51469 QAR
100 VUV3.02937 QAR
250 VUV7.57343 QAR
500 VUV15.14685 QAR
1000 VUV30.29370 QAR
2000 VUV60.58740 QAR
5000 VUV151.46850 QAR
10000 VUV302.93700 QAR