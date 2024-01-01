Qatari rials to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert QAR to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
10,812.60 mru

QR1.000 QAR = UM10.81 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5521.366279.120.7890.9351,530.461.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3170.018
1 CAD0.73261.1611204.3190.5770.6841,120.311.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4830.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.81260 MRU
5 QAR54.06300 MRU
10 QAR108.12600 MRU
20 QAR216.25200 MRU
50 QAR540.63000 MRU
100 QAR1,081.26000 MRU
250 QAR2,703.15000 MRU
500 QAR5,406.30000 MRU
1000 QAR10,812.60000 MRU
2000 QAR21,625.20000 MRU
5000 QAR54,063.00000 MRU
10000 QAR108,126.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09248 QAR
5 MRU0.46242 QAR
10 MRU0.92484 QAR
20 MRU1.84969 QAR
50 MRU4.62422 QAR
100 MRU9.24843 QAR
250 MRU23.12108 QAR
500 MRU46.24215 QAR
1000 MRU92.48430 QAR
2000 MRU184.96860 QAR
5000 MRU462.42150 QAR
10000 MRU924.84300 QAR