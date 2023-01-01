5 Qatari rials to Mauritanian ouguiyas

5 qar
53.95 mru

1.00000 QAR = 10.79070 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:56
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 QAR10.79070 MRU
5 QAR53.95350 MRU
10 QAR107.90700 MRU
20 QAR215.81400 MRU
50 QAR539.53500 MRU
100 QAR1079.07000 MRU
250 QAR2697.67500 MRU
500 QAR5395.35000 MRU
1000 QAR10790.70000 MRU
2000 QAR21581.40000 MRU
5000 QAR53953.50000 MRU
10000 QAR107907.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Qatari Rial
1 MRU0.09267 QAR
5 MRU0.46336 QAR
10 MRU0.92673 QAR
20 MRU1.85345 QAR
50 MRU4.63363 QAR
100 MRU9.26726 QAR
250 MRU23.16815 QAR
500 MRU46.33630 QAR
1000 MRU92.67260 QAR
2000 MRU185.34520 QAR
5000 MRU463.36300 QAR
10000 MRU926.72600 QAR