Qatari rials to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 qar
448.53 nzd

QR1.000 QAR = $0.4485 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Zealand Dollar
1 QAR0.44853 NZD
5 QAR2.24263 NZD
10 QAR4.48525 NZD
20 QAR8.97050 NZD
50 QAR22.42625 NZD
100 QAR44.85250 NZD
250 QAR112.13125 NZD
500 QAR224.26250 NZD
1000 QAR448.52500 NZD
2000 QAR897.05000 NZD
5000 QAR2,242.62500 NZD
10000 QAR4,485.25000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 NZD2.22953 QAR
5 NZD11.14765 QAR
10 NZD22.29530 QAR
20 NZD44.59060 QAR
50 NZD111.47650 QAR
100 NZD222.95300 QAR
250 NZD557.38250 QAR
500 NZD1,114.76500 QAR
1000 NZD2,229.53000 QAR
2000 NZD4,459.06000 QAR
5000 NZD11,147.65000 QAR
10000 NZD22,295.30000 QAR