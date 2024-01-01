Qatari rials to Nepalese rupees today

Convert QAR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
36,640.40 npr

QR1.000 QAR = ₨36.64 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5561.366279.120.7880.9351,529.841.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3090.018
1 CAD0.73261.1661204.3260.5770.6841,119.91.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4810.005

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 QAR36.64040 NPR
5 QAR183.20200 NPR
10 QAR366.40400 NPR
20 QAR732.80800 NPR
50 QAR1,832.02000 NPR
100 QAR3,664.04000 NPR
250 QAR9,160.10000 NPR
500 QAR18,320.20000 NPR
1000 QAR36,640.40000 NPR
2000 QAR73,280.80000 NPR
5000 QAR183,202.00000 NPR
10000 QAR366,404.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 NPR0.02729 QAR
5 NPR0.13646 QAR
10 NPR0.27292 QAR
20 NPR0.54585 QAR
50 NPR1.36462 QAR
100 NPR2.72923 QAR
250 NPR6.82307 QAR
500 NPR13.64615 QAR
1000 NPR27.29230 QAR
2000 NPR54.58460 QAR
5000 NPR136.46150 QAR
10000 NPR272.92300 QAR