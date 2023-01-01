1 Qatari rial to Nepalese rupees

Convert QAR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 qar
36.54 npr

1.00000 QAR = 36.54100 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 QAR36.54100 NPR
5 QAR182.70500 NPR
10 QAR365.41000 NPR
20 QAR730.82000 NPR
50 QAR1827.05000 NPR
100 QAR3654.10000 NPR
250 QAR9135.25000 NPR
500 QAR18270.50000 NPR
1000 QAR36541.00000 NPR
2000 QAR73082.00000 NPR
5000 QAR182705.00000 NPR
10000 QAR365410.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 NPR0.02737 QAR
5 NPR0.13683 QAR
10 NPR0.27366 QAR
20 NPR0.54733 QAR
50 NPR1.36833 QAR
100 NPR2.73665 QAR
250 NPR6.84162 QAR
500 NPR13.68325 QAR
1000 NPR27.36650 QAR
2000 NPR54.73300 QAR
5000 NPR136.83250 QAR
10000 NPR273.66500 QAR