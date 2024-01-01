1 Qatari rial to Nepalese rupees

Convert QAR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 qar
36.45 npr

1.00000 QAR = 36.45010 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:32
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8554051.0762589.35571.453961.650060.9506618.3595
1 GBP1.1690411.25815104.4581.69971.928941.1113621.4625
1 USD0.929150.794818183.0251.350951.533150.883317.0588
1 INR0.01119120.009573230.012044610.01627160.01846620.0106390.205466

How to convert Qatari rials to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 QAR36.45010 NPR
5 QAR182.25050 NPR
10 QAR364.50100 NPR
20 QAR729.00200 NPR
50 QAR1822.50500 NPR
100 QAR3645.01000 NPR
250 QAR9112.52500 NPR
500 QAR18225.05000 NPR
1000 QAR36450.10000 NPR
2000 QAR72900.20000 NPR
5000 QAR182250.50000 NPR
10000 QAR364501.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 NPR0.02743 QAR
5 NPR0.13717 QAR
10 NPR0.27435 QAR
20 NPR0.54870 QAR
50 NPR1.37174 QAR
100 NPR2.74348 QAR
250 NPR6.85870 QAR
500 NPR13.71740 QAR
1000 NPR27.43480 QAR
2000 NPR54.86960 QAR
5000 NPR137.17400 QAR
10000 NPR274.34800 QAR