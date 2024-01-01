Qatari rials to Argentine pesos today

Convert QAR to ARS at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = $270.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 QAR to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High270.2840270.2840
Low264.7890254.7630
Average267.2912262.2036
Change2.08%6.09%
View full history

1 QAR to ARS stats

The performance of QAR to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 270.2840 and a 30 day low of 264.7890. This means the 30 day average was 267.2912. The change for QAR to ARS was 2.08.

The performance of QAR to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 270.2840 and a 90 day low of 254.7630. This means the 90 day average was 262.2036. The change for QAR to ARS was 6.09.

Track market ratesView QAR to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0731.383277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8061201.0270.5570.671,237.021.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Argentine Peso
1 QAR270.28400 ARS
5 QAR1,351.42000 ARS
10 QAR2,702.84000 ARS
20 QAR5,405.68000 ARS
50 QAR13,514.20000 ARS
100 QAR27,028.40000 ARS
250 QAR67,571.00000 ARS
500 QAR135,142.00000 ARS
1000 QAR270,284.00000 ARS
2000 QAR540,568.00000 ARS
5000 QAR1,351,420.00000 ARS
10000 QAR2,702,840.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Qatari Rial
1 ARS0.00370 QAR
5 ARS0.01850 QAR
10 ARS0.03700 QAR
20 ARS0.07400 QAR
50 ARS0.18499 QAR
100 ARS0.36998 QAR
250 ARS0.92495 QAR
500 ARS1.84991 QAR
1000 ARS3.69981 QAR
2000 ARS7.39962 QAR
5000 ARS18.49905 QAR
10000 ARS36.99810 QAR