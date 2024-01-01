2,000 Argentine pesos to Qatari rials

Convert ARS to QAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
7.66 qar

$1.000 ARS = QR0.003832 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 ARS to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00390.0041
Low0.00380.0038
Average0.00390.0039
Change-1.93%-5.72%
View full history

1 ARS to QAR stats

The performance of ARS to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0039 and a 30 day low of 0.0038. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for ARS to QAR was -1.93.

The performance of ARS to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0041 and a 90 day low of 0.0038. This means the 90 day average was 0.0039. The change for ARS to QAR was -5.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8651.30717.8650.762
1 AUD0.67610.9130.61212.0840.88412.0840.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.67113.2350.96813.2350.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.491119.7371.44319.7370.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Qatari Rial
1 ARS0.00383 QAR
5 ARS0.01916 QAR
10 ARS0.03832 QAR
20 ARS0.07664 QAR
50 ARS0.19161 QAR
100 ARS0.38321 QAR
250 ARS0.95803 QAR
500 ARS1.91605 QAR
1000 ARS3.83210 QAR
2000 ARS7.66420 QAR
5000 ARS19.16050 QAR
10000 ARS38.32100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Argentine Peso
1 QAR260.95400 ARS
5 QAR1,304.77000 ARS
10 QAR2,609.54000 ARS
20 QAR5,219.08000 ARS
50 QAR13,047.70000 ARS
100 QAR26,095.40000 ARS
250 QAR65,238.50000 ARS
500 QAR130,477.00000 ARS
1000 QAR260,954.00000 ARS
2000 QAR521,908.00000 ARS
5000 QAR1,304,770.00000 ARS
10000 QAR2,609,540.00000 ARS