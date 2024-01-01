Convert QAR to NOK at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Norwegian kroner today

1,000 qar
2,911.31 nok

QR1.000 QAR = kr2.911 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5561.366279.120.7890.9351,529.841.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3090.018
1 CAD0.73261.1611204.3110.5770.6841,119.821.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4810.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Norwegian Krone
1 QAR2.91131 NOK
5 QAR14.55655 NOK
10 QAR29.11310 NOK
20 QAR58.22620 NOK
50 QAR145.56550 NOK
100 QAR291.13100 NOK
250 QAR727.82750 NOK
500 QAR1,455.65500 NOK
1000 QAR2,911.31000 NOK
2000 QAR5,822.62000 NOK
5000 QAR14,556.55000 NOK
10000 QAR29,113.10000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Qatari Rial
1 NOK0.34349 QAR
5 NOK1.71744 QAR
10 NOK3.43488 QAR
20 NOK6.86976 QAR
50 NOK17.17440 QAR
100 NOK34.34880 QAR
250 NOK85.87200 QAR
500 NOK171.74400 QAR
1000 NOK343.48800 QAR
2000 NOK686.97600 QAR
5000 NOK1,717.44000 QAR
10000 NOK3,434.88000 QAR