2000 qar
5585.16 nok

1.00000 QAR = 2.79258 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Qatari rials to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Norwegian Krone
1 QAR2.79258 NOK
5 QAR13.96290 NOK
10 QAR27.92580 NOK
20 QAR55.85160 NOK
50 QAR139.62900 NOK
100 QAR279.25800 NOK
250 QAR698.14500 NOK
500 QAR1396.29000 NOK
1000 QAR2792.58000 NOK
2000 QAR5585.16000 NOK
5000 QAR13962.90000 NOK
10000 QAR27925.80000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Qatari Rial
1 NOK0.35809 QAR
5 NOK1.79045 QAR
10 NOK3.58091 QAR
20 NOK7.16182 QAR
50 NOK17.90455 QAR
100 NOK35.80910 QAR
250 NOK89.52275 QAR
500 NOK179.04550 QAR
1000 NOK358.09100 QAR
2000 NOK716.18200 QAR
5000 NOK1790.45500 QAR
10000 NOK3580.91000 QAR