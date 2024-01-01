Qatari rials to Bulgarian levs today

Convert QAR to BGN at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = лв0.4967 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 QAR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49710.4973
Low0.47970.4793
Average0.48880.4871
Change3.54%0.52%
View full history

1 QAR to BGN stats

The performance of QAR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4971 and a 30 day low of 0.4797. This means the 30 day average was 0.4888. The change for QAR to BGN was 3.54.

The performance of QAR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4973 and a 90 day low of 0.4793. This means the 90 day average was 0.4871. The change for QAR to BGN was 0.52.

Track market ratesView QAR to BGN chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0721.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8141201.0560.5570.671,237.21.088
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bulgarian Lev
1 QAR0.49668 BGN
5 QAR2.48341 BGN
10 QAR4.96681 BGN
20 QAR9.93362 BGN
50 QAR24.83405 BGN
100 QAR49.66810 BGN
250 QAR124.17025 BGN
500 QAR248.34050 BGN
1000 QAR496.68100 BGN
2000 QAR993.36200 BGN
5000 QAR2,483.40500 BGN
10000 QAR4,966.81000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Qatari Rial
1 BGN2.01336 QAR
5 BGN10.06680 QAR
10 BGN20.13360 QAR
20 BGN40.26720 QAR
50 BGN100.66800 QAR
100 BGN201.33600 QAR
250 BGN503.34000 QAR
500 BGN1,006.68000 QAR
1000 BGN2,013.36000 QAR
2000 BGN4,026.72000 QAR
5000 BGN10,066.80000 QAR
10000 BGN20,133.60000 QAR