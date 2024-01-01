Convert QAR to KWD at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 qar
84.100 kwd

QR1.000 QAR = ك0.08410 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0.08410 KWD
5 QAR0.42050 KWD
10 QAR0.84100 KWD
20 QAR1.68201 KWD
50 QAR4.20502 KWD
100 QAR8.41004 KWD
250 QAR21.02510 KWD
500 QAR42.05020 KWD
1000 QAR84.10040 KWD
2000 QAR168.20080 KWD
5000 QAR420.50200 KWD
10000 QAR841.00400 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11.89060 QAR
5 KWD59.45300 QAR
10 KWD118.90600 QAR
20 KWD237.81200 QAR
50 KWD594.53000 QAR
100 KWD1,189.06000 QAR
250 KWD2,972.65000 QAR
500 KWD5,945.30000 QAR
1000 KWD11,890.60000 QAR
2000 KWD23,781.20000 QAR
5000 KWD59,453.00000 QAR
10000 KWD118,906.00000 QAR