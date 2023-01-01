100 Qatari rials to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert QAR to KWD at the real exchange rate

100 qar
8.439 kwd

1.00000 QAR = 0.08439 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0.08439 KWD
5 QAR0.42196 KWD
10 QAR0.84393 KWD
20 QAR1.68785 KWD
50 QAR4.21963 KWD
100 QAR8.43926 KWD
250 QAR21.09815 KWD
500 QAR42.19630 KWD
1000 QAR84.39260 KWD
2000 QAR168.78520 KWD
5000 QAR421.96300 KWD
10000 QAR843.92600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11.84940 QAR
5 KWD59.24700 QAR
10 KWD118.49400 QAR
20 KWD236.98800 QAR
50 KWD592.47000 QAR
100 KWD1184.94000 QAR
250 KWD2962.35000 QAR
500 KWD5924.70000 QAR
1000 KWD11849.40000 QAR
2000 KWD23698.80000 QAR
5000 KWD59247.00000 QAR
10000 KWD118494.00000 QAR