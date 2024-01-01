5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Qatari rials

Convert KWD to QAR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = QR11.89 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
KWD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

QAR
1 KWD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.952511.9584
Low11.883711.8837
Average11.909711.9254
Change-0.53%-0.30%
1 KWD to QAR stats

The performance of KWD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9525 and a 30 day low of 11.8837. This means the 30 day average was 11.9097. The change for KWD to QAR was -0.53.

The performance of KWD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9584 and a 90 day low of 11.8837. This means the 90 day average was 11.9254. The change for KWD to QAR was -0.30.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0710.92717.7961.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.641119.1861.6251.7971,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1130.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 KWD11.88710 QAR
5 KWD59.43550 QAR
10 KWD118.87100 QAR
20 KWD237.74200 QAR
50 KWD594.35500 QAR
100 KWD1,188.71000 QAR
250 KWD2,971.77500 QAR
500 KWD5,943.55000 QAR
1000 KWD11,887.10000 QAR
2000 KWD23,774.20000 QAR
5000 KWD59,435.50000 QAR
10000 KWD118,871.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 QAR0.08413 KWD
5 QAR0.42063 KWD
10 QAR0.84125 KWD
20 QAR1.68250 KWD
50 QAR4.20625 KWD
100 QAR8.41250 KWD
250 QAR21.03125 KWD
500 QAR42.06250 KWD
1000 QAR84.12500 KWD
2000 QAR168.25000 KWD
5000 QAR420.62500 KWD
10000 QAR841.25000 KWD