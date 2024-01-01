Qatari rials to Armenian drams today

Convert QAR to AMD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = ֏106.2 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
QAR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AMD
1 QAR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High106.5650106.6110
Low105.9490105.9490
Average106.2205106.2956
Change-0.02%-0.12%
1 QAR to AMD stats

The performance of QAR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 106.5650 and a 30 day low of 105.9490. This means the 30 day average was 106.2205. The change for QAR to AMD was -0.02.

The performance of QAR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 106.6110 and a 90 day low of 105.9490. This means the 90 day average was 106.2956. The change for QAR to AMD was -0.12.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0731.383277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3440.018
1 CAD0.72360.8061201.0270.5570.671,237.021.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Armenian Dram
1 QAR106.20500 AMD
5 QAR531.02500 AMD
10 QAR1,062.05000 AMD
20 QAR2,124.10000 AMD
50 QAR5,310.25000 AMD
100 QAR10,620.50000 AMD
250 QAR26,551.25000 AMD
500 QAR53,102.50000 AMD
1000 QAR106,205.00000 AMD
2000 QAR212,410.00000 AMD
5000 QAR531,025.00000 AMD
10000 QAR1,062,050.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Qatari Rial
1 AMD0.00942 QAR
5 AMD0.04708 QAR
10 AMD0.09416 QAR
20 AMD0.18831 QAR
50 AMD0.47079 QAR
100 AMD0.94157 QAR
250 AMD2.35393 QAR
500 AMD4.70786 QAR
1000 AMD9.41572 QAR
2000 AMD18.83144 QAR
5000 AMD47.07860 QAR
10000 AMD94.15720 QAR