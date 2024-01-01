100 Armenian drams to Qatari rials

Convert AMD to QAR at the real exchange rate

100 amd
0.94 qar

֏1.000 AMD = QR0.009395 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 AMD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00940.0094
Low0.00940.0094
Average0.00940.0094
Change0.02%-0.19%
View full history

1 AMD to QAR stats

The performance of AMD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0094 and a 30 day low of 0.0094. This means the 30 day average was 0.0094. The change for AMD to QAR was 0.02.

The performance of AMD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0094 and a 90 day low of 0.0094. This means the 90 day average was 0.0094. The change for AMD to QAR was -0.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6391.491.6320.9421.797
1 GBP1.18811.313110.0961.7711.9391.11725.904
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.727
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Qatari Rial
1 AMD0.00939 QAR
5 AMD0.04697 QAR
10 AMD0.09395 QAR
20 AMD0.18789 QAR
50 AMD0.46974 QAR
100 AMD0.93947 QAR
250 AMD2.34868 QAR
500 AMD4.69735 QAR
1000 AMD9.39470 QAR
2000 AMD18.78940 QAR
5000 AMD46.97350 QAR
10000 AMD93.94700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Armenian Dram
1 QAR106.44300 AMD
5 QAR532.21500 AMD
10 QAR1,064.43000 AMD
20 QAR2,128.86000 AMD
50 QAR5,322.15000 AMD
100 QAR10,644.30000 AMD
250 QAR26,610.75000 AMD
500 QAR53,221.50000 AMD
1000 QAR106,443.00000 AMD
2000 QAR212,886.00000 AMD
5000 QAR532,215.00000 AMD
10000 QAR1,064,430.00000 AMD