Convert QAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Ukrainian hryvnias today

1,000 qar
11,080.60 uah

QR1.000 QAR = ₴11.08 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5531.366279.120.7880.9351,526.71.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.2720.018
1 CAD0.73261.1621204.3190.5770.6841,117.561.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.470.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 QAR11.08060 UAH
5 QAR55.40300 UAH
10 QAR110.80600 UAH
20 QAR221.61200 UAH
50 QAR554.03000 UAH
100 QAR1,108.06000 UAH
250 QAR2,770.15000 UAH
500 QAR5,540.30000 UAH
1000 QAR11,080.60000 UAH
2000 QAR22,161.20000 UAH
5000 QAR55,403.00000 UAH
10000 QAR110,806.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Qatari Rial
1 UAH0.09025 QAR
5 UAH0.45124 QAR
10 UAH0.90247 QAR
20 UAH1.80495 QAR
50 UAH4.51238 QAR
100 UAH9.02475 QAR
250 UAH22.56187 QAR
500 UAH45.12375 QAR
1000 UAH90.24750 QAR
2000 UAH180.49500 QAR
5000 UAH451.23750 QAR
10000 UAH902.47500 QAR