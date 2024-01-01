1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Qatari rials

Convert UAH to QAR at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = QR0.08892 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 UAH to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08890.0897
Low0.08860.0885
Average0.08890.0890
Change0.37%-0.26%
View full history

1 UAH to QAR stats

The performance of UAH to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0889 and a 30 day low of 0.0886. This means the 30 day average was 0.0889. The change for UAH to QAR was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0897 and a 90 day low of 0.0885. This means the 90 day average was 0.0890. The change for UAH to QAR was -0.26.

Track market ratesView UAH to QAR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0740.7721.321.38517.6981.509
1 EUR1.08190.7870.8331.4261.49619.1111.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.92211.7111.79422.9281.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Qatari Rial
1 UAH0.08892 QAR
5 UAH0.44461 QAR
10 UAH0.88922 QAR
20 UAH1.77844 QAR
50 UAH4.44610 QAR
100 UAH8.89220 QAR
250 UAH22.23050 QAR
500 UAH44.46100 QAR
1000 UAH88.92200 QAR
2000 UAH177.84400 QAR
5000 UAH444.61000 QAR
10000 UAH889.22000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 QAR11.24580 UAH
5 QAR56.22900 UAH
10 QAR112.45800 UAH
20 QAR224.91600 UAH
50 QAR562.29000 UAH
100 QAR1,124.58000 UAH
250 QAR2,811.45000 UAH
500 QAR5,622.90000 UAH
1000 QAR11,245.80000 UAH
2000 QAR22,491.60000 UAH
5000 QAR56,229.00000 UAH
10000 QAR112,458.00000 UAH