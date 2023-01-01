5000 Qatari rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert QAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

5000 qar
51489 uah

1.00000 QAR = 10.29780 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 QAR10.29780 UAH
5 QAR51.48900 UAH
10 QAR102.97800 UAH
20 QAR205.95600 UAH
50 QAR514.89000 UAH
100 QAR1029.78000 UAH
250 QAR2574.45000 UAH
500 QAR5148.90000 UAH
1000 QAR10297.80000 UAH
2000 QAR20595.60000 UAH
5000 QAR51489.00000 UAH
10000 QAR102978.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Qatari Rial
1 UAH0.09711 QAR
5 UAH0.48554 QAR
10 UAH0.97108 QAR
20 UAH1.94216 QAR
50 UAH4.85540 QAR
100 UAH9.71080 QAR
250 UAH24.27700 QAR
500 UAH48.55400 QAR
1000 UAH97.10800 QAR
2000 UAH194.21600 QAR
5000 UAH485.54000 QAR
10000 UAH971.08000 QAR