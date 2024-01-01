Qatari rials to Tunisian dinars today

Convert QAR to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
862.425 tnd

QR1.000 QAR = DT0.8624 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5541.366279.120.7880.9351,529.671.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3080.018
1 CAD0.73261.1671204.3340.5770.6841,119.821.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.480.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 QAR0.86243 TND
5 QAR4.31213 TND
10 QAR8.62425 TND
20 QAR17.24850 TND
50 QAR43.12125 TND
100 QAR86.24250 TND
250 QAR215.60625 TND
500 QAR431.21250 TND
1000 QAR862.42500 TND
2000 QAR1,724.85000 TND
5000 QAR4,312.12500 TND
10000 QAR8,624.25000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 TND1.15952 QAR
5 TND5.79760 QAR
10 TND11.59520 QAR
20 TND23.19040 QAR
50 TND57.97600 QAR
100 TND115.95200 QAR
250 TND289.88000 QAR
500 TND579.76000 QAR
1000 TND1,159.52000 QAR
2000 TND2,319.04000 QAR
5000 TND5,797.60000 QAR
10000 TND11,595.20000 QAR