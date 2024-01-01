Convert QAR to MVR at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Maldivian rufiyaas today

1,000 qar
4,229.51 mvr

QR1.000 QAR = MVR4.230 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5561.366279.120.7890.9351,529.841.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3090.018
1 CAD0.73261.1611204.3110.5770.6841,119.821.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4810.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 QAR4.22951 MVR
5 QAR21.14755 MVR
10 QAR42.29510 MVR
20 QAR84.59020 MVR
50 QAR211.47550 MVR
100 QAR422.95100 MVR
250 QAR1,057.37750 MVR
500 QAR2,114.75500 MVR
1000 QAR4,229.51000 MVR
2000 QAR8,459.02000 MVR
5000 QAR21,147.55000 MVR
10000 QAR42,295.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Qatari Rial
1 MVR0.23643 QAR
5 MVR1.18217 QAR
10 MVR2.36434 QAR
20 MVR4.72868 QAR
50 MVR11.82170 QAR
100 MVR23.64340 QAR
250 MVR59.10850 QAR
500 MVR118.21700 QAR
1000 MVR236.43400 QAR
2000 MVR472.86800 QAR
5000 MVR1,182.17000 QAR
10000 MVR2,364.34000 QAR