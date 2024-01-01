Qatari rials to Macanese patacas today

1,000 qar
2,206.16 mop

QR1.000 QAR = MOP$2.206 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 QAR2.20616 MOP
5 QAR11.03080 MOP
10 QAR22.06160 MOP
20 QAR44.12320 MOP
50 QAR110.30800 MOP
100 QAR220.61600 MOP
250 QAR551.54000 MOP
500 QAR1,103.08000 MOP
1000 QAR2,206.16000 MOP
2000 QAR4,412.32000 MOP
5000 QAR11,030.80000 MOP
10000 QAR22,061.60000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Qatari Rial
1 MOP0.45328 QAR
5 MOP2.26639 QAR
10 MOP4.53277 QAR
20 MOP9.06554 QAR
50 MOP22.66385 QAR
100 MOP45.32770 QAR
250 MOP113.31925 QAR
500 MOP226.63850 QAR
1000 MOP453.27700 QAR
2000 MOP906.55400 QAR
5000 MOP2,266.38500 QAR
10000 MOP4,532.77000 QAR