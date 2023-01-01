1 thousand Qatari rials to Macanese patacas

Convert QAR to MOP at the real exchange rate

1000 qar
2209.33 mop

1.00000 QAR = 2.20933 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Qatari rials to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 QAR2.20933 MOP
5 QAR11.04665 MOP
10 QAR22.09330 MOP
20 QAR44.18660 MOP
50 QAR110.46650 MOP
100 QAR220.93300 MOP
250 QAR552.33250 MOP
500 QAR1104.66500 MOP
1000 QAR2209.33000 MOP
2000 QAR4418.66000 MOP
5000 QAR11046.65000 MOP
10000 QAR22093.30000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Qatari Rial
1 MOP0.45262 QAR
5 MOP2.26313 QAR
10 MOP4.52625 QAR
20 MOP9.05250 QAR
50 MOP22.63125 QAR
100 MOP45.26250 QAR
250 MOP113.15625 QAR
500 MOP226.31250 QAR
1000 MOP452.62500 QAR
2000 MOP905.25000 QAR
5000 MOP2263.12500 QAR
10000 MOP4526.25000 QAR