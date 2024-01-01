Qatari rials to Bahamian dollars today

Convert QAR to BSD at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = B$0.2743 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

QAR to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BSD
1 QAR to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27440.2744
Low0.27430.2739
Average0.27430.2743
Change-0.01%0.02%
View full history

1 QAR to BSD stats

The performance of QAR to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2744 and a 30 day low of 0.2743. This means the 30 day average was 0.2743. The change for QAR to BSD was -0.01.

The performance of QAR to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2744 and a 90 day low of 0.2739. This means the 90 day average was 0.2743. The change for QAR to BSD was 0.02.

Track market ratesView QAR to BSD chart

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.0681.382277.950.7710.9261,710.371.503
1 INR0.01210.0163.3060.0090.01120.3450.018
1 CAD0.72360.8151201.0710.5580.671,237.291.087
1 PKR0.0040.3020.00510.0030.0036.1540.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bahamian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bahamian Dollar
1 QAR0.27429 BSD
5 QAR1.37144 BSD
10 QAR2.74288 BSD
20 QAR5.48576 BSD
50 QAR13.71440 BSD
100 QAR27.42880 BSD
250 QAR68.57200 BSD
500 QAR137.14400 BSD
1000 QAR274.28800 BSD
2000 QAR548.57600 BSD
5000 QAR1,371.44000 BSD
10000 QAR2,742.88000 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 BSD3.64580 QAR
5 BSD18.22900 QAR
10 BSD36.45800 QAR
20 BSD72.91600 QAR
50 BSD182.29000 QAR
100 BSD364.58000 QAR
250 BSD911.45000 QAR
500 BSD1,822.90000 QAR
1000 BSD3,645.80000 QAR
2000 BSD7,291.60000 QAR
5000 BSD18,229.00000 QAR
10000 BSD36,458.00000 QAR