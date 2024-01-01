Convert QAR to KES at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings today

1,000 qar
35,250 kes

QR1.000 QAR = Ksh35.25 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5481.366279.120.7880.9351,530.661.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3210.018
1 CAD0.73261.1651204.3410.5770.6841,120.581.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4840.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 QAR35.24960 KES
5 QAR176.24800 KES
10 QAR352.49600 KES
20 QAR704.99200 KES
50 QAR1,762.48000 KES
100 QAR3,524.96000 KES
250 QAR8,812.40000 KES
500 QAR17,624.80000 KES
1000 QAR35,249.60000 KES
2000 QAR70,499.20000 KES
5000 QAR176,248.00000 KES
10000 QAR352,496.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 KES0.02837 QAR
5 KES0.14185 QAR
10 KES0.28369 QAR
20 KES0.56738 QAR
50 KES1.41846 QAR
100 KES2.83691 QAR
250 KES7.09228 QAR
500 KES14.18455 QAR
1000 KES28.36910 QAR
2000 KES56.73820 QAR
5000 KES141.84550 QAR
10000 KES283.69100 QAR