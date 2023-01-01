10 Kenyan shillings to Qatari rials

Convert KES to QAR at the real exchange rate

10 kes
0.24 qar

1.00000 KES = 0.02357 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 KES0.02357 QAR
5 KES0.11787 QAR
10 KES0.23575 QAR
20 KES0.47150 QAR
50 KES1.17874 QAR
100 KES2.35748 QAR
250 KES5.89370 QAR
500 KES11.78740 QAR
1000 KES23.57480 QAR
2000 KES47.14960 QAR
5000 KES117.87400 QAR
10000 KES235.74800 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 QAR42.41820 KES
5 QAR212.09100 KES
10 QAR424.18200 KES
20 QAR848.36400 KES
50 QAR2120.91000 KES
100 QAR4241.82000 KES
250 QAR10604.55000 KES
500 QAR21209.10000 KES
1000 QAR42418.20000 KES
2000 QAR84836.40000 KES
5000 QAR212091.00000 KES
10000 QAR424182.00000 KES