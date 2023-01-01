100 Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings

Convert QAR to KES at the real exchange rate

100 qar
4284 kes

1.00000 QAR = 42.83890 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Kenyan Shilling
1 QAR42.83890 KES
5 QAR214.19450 KES
10 QAR428.38900 KES
20 QAR856.77800 KES
50 QAR2141.94500 KES
100 QAR4283.89000 KES
250 QAR10709.72500 KES
500 QAR21419.45000 KES
1000 QAR42838.90000 KES
2000 QAR85677.80000 KES
5000 QAR214194.50000 KES
10000 QAR428389.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Qatari Rial
1 KES0.02334 QAR
5 KES0.11672 QAR
10 KES0.23343 QAR
20 KES0.46687 QAR
50 KES1.16717 QAR
100 KES2.33433 QAR
250 KES5.83582 QAR
500 KES11.67165 QAR
1000 KES23.34330 QAR
2000 KES46.68660 QAR
5000 KES116.71650 QAR
10000 KES233.43300 QAR