Convert QAR to TWD at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 qar
8,927.04 twd

QR1.000 QAR = NT$8.927 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5541.366279.120.7880.9351,529.671.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3080.018
1 CAD0.73261.1671204.3340.5770.6841,119.821.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.480.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 QAR8.92704 TWD
5 QAR44.63520 TWD
10 QAR89.27040 TWD
20 QAR178.54080 TWD
50 QAR446.35200 TWD
100 QAR892.70400 TWD
250 QAR2,231.76000 TWD
500 QAR4,463.52000 TWD
1000 QAR8,927.04000 TWD
2000 QAR17,854.08000 TWD
5000 QAR44,635.20000 TWD
10000 QAR89,270.40000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 TWD0.11202 QAR
5 TWD0.56010 QAR
10 TWD1.12019 QAR
20 TWD2.24038 QAR
50 TWD5.60095 QAR
100 TWD11.20190 QAR
250 TWD28.00475 QAR
500 TWD56.00950 QAR
1000 TWD112.01900 QAR
2000 TWD224.03800 QAR
5000 TWD560.09500 QAR
10000 TWD1,120.19000 QAR