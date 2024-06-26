Qatari rial to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to New Taiwan dollars is currently 8.929 today, reflecting a 0.417% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.501% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.929 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 8.862 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.176% decrease in value.