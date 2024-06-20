카타르 리얄 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 8.870 today, reflecting a -0.029% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.020% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 8.891 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 8.862 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.176% decrease in value.