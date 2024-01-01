Qatari rials to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert QAR to AED at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = د.إ1.007 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
QAR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 QAR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00771.0077
Low1.00741.0059
Average1.00761.0074
Change-0.01%0.02%
1 QAR to AED stats

The performance of QAR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0077 and a 30 day low of 1.0074. This means the 30 day average was 1.0076. The change for QAR to AED was -0.01.

The performance of QAR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0077 and a 90 day low of 1.0059. This means the 90 day average was 1.0074. The change for QAR to AED was 0.02.

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD184.07391.38245277.950.7706240.925951710.371.50308
1 INR0.011894310.01644333.306020.009166030.011013720.34370.0178781
1 CAD0.72335360.81511201.0560.5574330.6698031237.21.08726
1 PKR0.003597770.3024790.0049737410.002772530.003331426.153520.00540774



Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00746 AED
5 QAR5.03730 AED
10 QAR10.07460 AED
20 QAR20.14920 AED
50 QAR50.37300 AED
100 QAR100.74600 AED
250 QAR251.86500 AED
500 QAR503.73000 AED
1000 QAR1007.46000 AED
2000 QAR2014.92000 AED
5000 QAR5037.30000 AED
10000 QAR10074.60000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99260 QAR
5 AED4.96298 QAR
10 AED9.92595 QAR
20 AED19.85190 QAR
50 AED49.62975 QAR
100 AED99.25950 QAR
250 AED248.14875 QAR
500 AED496.29750 QAR
1000 AED992.59500 QAR
2000 AED1985.19000 QAR
5000 AED4962.97500 QAR
10000 AED9925.95000 QAR