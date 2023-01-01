5000 Qatari rials to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert QAR to AED at the real exchange rate

5000 qar
5042.85 aed

1.00000 QAR = 1.00857 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 QAR1.00857 AED
5 QAR5.04285 AED
10 QAR10.08570 AED
20 QAR20.17140 AED
50 QAR50.42850 AED
100 QAR100.85700 AED
250 QAR252.14250 AED
500 QAR504.28500 AED
1000 QAR1008.57000 AED
2000 QAR2017.14000 AED
5000 QAR5042.85000 AED
10000 QAR10085.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Qatari Rial
1 AED0.99150 QAR
5 AED4.95752 QAR
10 AED9.91505 QAR
20 AED19.83010 QAR
50 AED49.57525 QAR
100 AED99.15050 QAR
250 AED247.87625 QAR
500 AED495.75250 QAR
1000 AED991.50500 QAR
2000 AED1983.01000 QAR
5000 AED4957.52500 QAR
10000 AED9915.05000 QAR