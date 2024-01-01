Convert QAR to MDL at the real exchange rate

Qatari rials to Moldovan leus today

1,000 qar
4,914.98 mdl

QR1.000 QAR = L4.915 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5521.366279.120.7890.9351,530.461.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3170.018
1 CAD0.73261.1611204.3190.5770.6841,120.311.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4830.005

How to convert Qatari rials to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 QAR4.91498 MDL
5 QAR24.57490 MDL
10 QAR49.14980 MDL
20 QAR98.29960 MDL
50 QAR245.74900 MDL
100 QAR491.49800 MDL
250 QAR1,228.74500 MDL
500 QAR2,457.49000 MDL
1000 QAR4,914.98000 MDL
2000 QAR9,829.96000 MDL
5000 QAR24,574.90000 MDL
10000 QAR49,149.80000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Qatari Rial
1 MDL0.20346 QAR
5 MDL1.01730 QAR
10 MDL2.03460 QAR
20 MDL4.06920 QAR
50 MDL10.17300 QAR
100 MDL20.34600 QAR
250 MDL50.86500 QAR
500 MDL101.73000 QAR
1000 MDL203.46000 QAR
2000 MDL406.92000 QAR
5000 MDL1,017.30000 QAR
10000 MDL2,034.60000 QAR