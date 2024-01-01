10 thousand Moldovan leus to Qatari rials

Convert MDL to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 mdl
2,048.02 qar

L1.000 MDL = QR0.2048 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2281.3661.49983.4461.6361.355
1 GBP1.269123.1241.7331.901105.8642.0751.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34511.09761.0951.1980.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Qatari Rial
1 MDL0.20480 QAR
5 MDL1.02401 QAR
10 MDL2.04802 QAR
20 MDL4.09604 QAR
50 MDL10.24010 QAR
100 MDL20.48020 QAR
250 MDL51.20050 QAR
500 MDL102.40100 QAR
1000 MDL204.80200 QAR
2000 MDL409.60400 QAR
5000 MDL1,024.01000 QAR
10000 MDL2,048.02000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Moldovan Leu
1 QAR4.88277 MDL
5 QAR24.41385 MDL
10 QAR48.82770 MDL
20 QAR97.65540 MDL
50 QAR244.13850 MDL
100 QAR488.27700 MDL
250 QAR1,220.69250 MDL
500 QAR2,441.38500 MDL
1000 QAR4,882.77000 MDL
2000 QAR9,765.54000 MDL
5000 QAR24,413.85000 MDL
10000 QAR48,827.70000 MDL