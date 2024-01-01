Qatari rials to Czech korunas today

Convert QAR to CZK at the real exchange rate

QR1.000 QAR = Kč6.403 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:12
QAR to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CZK
1 QAR to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.40996.4444
Low6.14796.1389
Average6.31246.2749
Change4.15%-0.01%
1 QAR to CZK stats

The performance of QAR to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.4099 and a 30 day low of 6.1479. This means the 30 day average was 6.3124. The change for QAR to CZK was 4.15.

The performance of QAR to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4444 and a 90 day low of 6.1389. This means the 90 day average was 6.2749. The change for QAR to CZK was -0.01.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 QAR6.40302 CZK
5 QAR32.01510 CZK
10 QAR64.03020 CZK
20 QAR128.06040 CZK
50 QAR320.15100 CZK
100 QAR640.30200 CZK
250 QAR1,600.75500 CZK
500 QAR3,201.51000 CZK
1000 QAR6,403.02000 CZK
2000 QAR12,806.04000 CZK
5000 QAR32,015.10000 CZK
10000 QAR64,030.20000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Qatari Rial
1 CZK0.15618 QAR
5 CZK0.78088 QAR
10 CZK1.56176 QAR
20 CZK3.12352 QAR
50 CZK7.80880 QAR
100 CZK15.61760 QAR
250 CZK39.04400 QAR
500 CZK78.08800 QAR
1000 CZK156.17600 QAR
2000 CZK312.35200 QAR
5000 CZK780.88000 QAR
10000 CZK1,561.76000 QAR