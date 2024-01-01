Qatari rials to CFP francs today

Convert QAR to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
30,530 xpf

QR1.000 QAR = ₣30.53 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5521.366279.120.7890.9351,529.241.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3030.018
1 CAD0.73261.1581204.3110.5770.6841,119.381.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4790.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFP Franc
1 QAR30.53020 XPF
5 QAR152.65100 XPF
10 QAR305.30200 XPF
20 QAR610.60400 XPF
50 QAR1,526.51000 XPF
100 QAR3,053.02000 XPF
250 QAR7,632.55000 XPF
500 QAR15,265.10000 XPF
1000 QAR30,530.20000 XPF
2000 QAR61,060.40000 XPF
5000 QAR152,651.00000 XPF
10000 QAR305,302.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Qatari Rial
1 XPF0.03275 QAR
5 XPF0.16377 QAR
10 XPF0.32755 QAR
20 XPF0.65509 QAR
50 XPF1.63772 QAR
100 XPF3.27545 QAR
250 XPF8.18863 QAR
500 XPF16.37725 QAR
1000 XPF32.75450 QAR
2000 XPF65.50900 QAR
5000 XPF163.77250 QAR
10000 XPF327.54500 QAR