10 thousand CFP francs to Qatari rials

Convert XPF to QAR at the real exchange rate

10,000 xpf
335.24 qar

1.00000 XPF = 0.03352 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.3267518.57090.912183.06630.7834841.485111.3342
1 SGD0.753721113.99730.68748362.60890.5905291.119361.00562
1 ZAR0.05384770.071442410.04911544.472930.04218880.07996980.0718436
1 EUR1.096351.4545820.3602191.06970.8590051.62821.46275

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Qatari Rial
1 XPF0.03352 QAR
5 XPF0.16762 QAR
10 XPF0.33524 QAR
20 XPF0.67048 QAR
50 XPF1.67620 QAR
100 XPF3.35241 QAR
250 XPF8.38103 QAR
500 XPF16.76205 QAR
1000 XPF33.52410 QAR
2000 XPF67.04820 QAR
5000 XPF167.62050 QAR
10000 XPF335.24100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / CFP Franc
1 QAR29.82930 XPF
5 QAR149.14650 XPF
10 QAR298.29300 XPF
20 QAR596.58600 XPF
50 QAR1491.46500 XPF
100 QAR2982.93000 XPF
250 QAR7457.32500 XPF
500 QAR14914.65000 XPF
1000 QAR29829.30000 XPF
2000 QAR59658.60000 XPF
5000 QAR149146.50000 XPF
10000 QAR298293.00000 XPF