Qatari rial to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Qatari rial to CFP francs is currently 30.530 today, reflecting a 0.209% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Qatari rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.372% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Qatari rial to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 30.633 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 30.332 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.891% decrease in value.