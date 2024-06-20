카타르 리얄 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 카타르 리얄 to CFP francs is currently 30.496 today, reflecting a 0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 카타르 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.321% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 카타르 리얄 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 30.603 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 30.332 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.698% decrease in value.