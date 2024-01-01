Qatari rials to Saudi riyals today

Convert QAR to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
1,029 sar

QR1.000 QAR = SR1.029 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.5511.366279.120.7880.9351,530.391.496
1 INR0.01210.0163.3410.0090.01118.3170.018
1 CAD0.73261.1631204.3260.5770.6841,120.31.095
1 PKR0.0040.2990.00510.0030.0035.4830.005

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rial

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02900 SAR
5 QAR5.14500 SAR
10 QAR10.29000 SAR
20 QAR20.58000 SAR
50 QAR51.45000 SAR
100 QAR102.90000 SAR
250 QAR257.25000 SAR
500 QAR514.50000 SAR
1000 QAR1,029.00000 SAR
2000 QAR2,058.00000 SAR
5000 QAR5,145.00000 SAR
10000 QAR10,290.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97181 QAR
5 SAR4.85907 QAR
10 SAR9.71813 QAR
20 SAR19.43626 QAR
50 SAR48.59065 QAR
100 SAR97.18130 QAR
250 SAR242.95325 QAR
500 SAR485.90650 QAR
1000 SAR971.81300 QAR
2000 SAR1,943.62600 QAR
5000 SAR4,859.06500 QAR
10000 SAR9,718.13000 QAR