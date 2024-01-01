5,000 Saudi riyals to Qatari rials

Convert SAR to QAR at the real exchange rate

5,000 sar
4,859.26 qar

SR1.000 SAR = QR0.9719 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
How to convert Saudi riyals to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Qatari Rial
1 SAR0.97185 QAR
5 SAR4.85926 QAR
10 SAR9.71852 QAR
20 SAR19.43704 QAR
50 SAR48.59260 QAR
100 SAR97.18520 QAR
250 SAR242.96300 QAR
500 SAR485.92600 QAR
1000 SAR971.85200 QAR
2000 SAR1,943.70400 QAR
5000 SAR4,859.26000 QAR
10000 SAR9,718.52000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Saudi Riyal
1 QAR1.02896 SAR
5 QAR5.14480 SAR
10 QAR10.28960 SAR
20 QAR20.57920 SAR
50 QAR51.44800 SAR
100 QAR102.89600 SAR
250 QAR257.24000 SAR
500 QAR514.48000 SAR
1000 QAR1,028.96000 SAR
2000 QAR2,057.92000 SAR
5000 QAR5,144.80000 SAR
10000 QAR10,289.60000 SAR